DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Up 5.2% in May

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 121,921 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.16. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

