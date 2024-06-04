Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Duluth Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $3.76 on Friday. Duluth has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $116.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $245.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duluth will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duluth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

In other Duluth news, SVP Neala Shepherd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,158.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.