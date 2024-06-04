Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires Shares of 5,250 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,194,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,554,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,869,031. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

