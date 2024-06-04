Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for 0.6% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of JD.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after buying an additional 3,305,956 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,912,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,131,000 after buying an additional 613,126 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,451,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,414,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,009,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 695,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. 8,901,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,648,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

