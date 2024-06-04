Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) is Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Shannon River Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,726 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises approximately 3.1% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after buying an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 134,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,397. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

