e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/4/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $190.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $197.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

4/9/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.74. 1,040,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,081 shares of company stock valued at $29,629,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 492.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $1,097,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

