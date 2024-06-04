eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,407 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.26% of eBay worth $59,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in eBay by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

eBay Stock Up 0.3 %

eBay stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

