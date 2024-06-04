Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.52. 997,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,952. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $236.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.