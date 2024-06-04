Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 15,098 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,076,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,360 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,243,074. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $579.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.29 and its 200-day moving average is $180.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

