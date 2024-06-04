Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.27

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 979747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Barclays lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

