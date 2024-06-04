Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $128.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.05.

ESTC opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.89 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

