Elastic’s (ESTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

Elastic Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity at Elastic

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $102.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.89 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.