Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $47,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,421 shares of company stock worth $261,189,573. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $832.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $432.34 and a 1-year high of $838.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.67. The company has a market cap of $790.88 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

