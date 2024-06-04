Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,995 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 4.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $45,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevard LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,421 shares of company stock valued at $261,189,573. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $832.59. 1,729,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $432.34 and a 52-week high of $838.28. The company has a market cap of $791.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

