Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS) versus SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Financial Survey

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) and Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SPS Commerce and Elys BMG Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 2 6 0 2.75 Elys BMG Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $200.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.71%. Elys BMG Group has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 620.46%. Given Elys BMG Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elys BMG Group is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.23% 12.06% 9.76% Elys BMG Group -40.25% -525.11% -138.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and Elys BMG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SPS Commerce and Elys BMG Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $536.91 million 12.82 $65.82 million $1.83 101.60 Elys BMG Group $43.86 million 0.12 -$18.26 million ($0.56) -0.25

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Elys BMG Group. Elys BMG Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Elys BMG Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys BMG Group has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Elys BMG Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment, an electronic data interchange solution that scales as a business grows, where companies use a single system to manage orders and logistics from various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces; and Analytics product that enables organizations to enhance visibility into how products are selling through a single connection across various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces, as well as enhances access and usage of sales and inventory data through a combination of analytics applications, network of connections, and industry-leading expertise. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which simplifies the communication of robust, accurate item data by automatically translating item attributes, and hierarchies; and community product that allows organizations to accelerate digitization of their supply chain and improve collaboration with suppliers through change management and onboarding programs. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Elys BMG Group

Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

