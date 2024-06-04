Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $26.88 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $552,256.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,798,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,340,000 after purchasing an additional 454,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,300,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after buying an additional 100,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after acquiring an additional 254,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after acquiring an additional 184,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Endeavor Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

