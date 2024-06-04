Energi (NRG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $824,969.52

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Energi has a total market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $824,969.52 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00050643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,394,305 coins and its circulating supply is 77,395,445 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.