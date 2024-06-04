Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.7%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 4,734,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,118,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.3% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 75.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 212,719 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 491.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 1,072,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 288.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 63,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.