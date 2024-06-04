ENN Energy Holdings Limited (XNGSY) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on August 12th

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.9954 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.
ENN Energy Stock Down 0.0 %
OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $54.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46.
About ENN Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.