ENN Energy Holdings Limited (XNGSY) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on August 12th

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.9954 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.

ENN Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $54.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

About ENN Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.