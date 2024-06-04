Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Clinton M. Haris Sells 5,005 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ENTG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,727,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 9,839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 694,554 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Entegris by 1,626.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,822,000 after acquiring an additional 333,973 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

