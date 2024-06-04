EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EQT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,580,000 after acquiring an additional 632,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EQT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,678,000 after acquiring an additional 265,297 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

