Equals Group plc (EQLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Equals Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Equals Group Trading Down 0.5 %
LON EQLS opened at GBX 118.95 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.19 million, a PE ratio of 2,974.75 and a beta of 1.39. Equals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.73).
About Equals Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equals Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?
Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.