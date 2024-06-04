Equals Group plc (EQLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Equals Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Equals Group Trading Down 0.5 %

LON EQLS opened at GBX 118.95 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.19 million, a PE ratio of 2,974.75 and a beta of 1.39. Equals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.73).

Get Equals Group alerts:

About Equals Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.