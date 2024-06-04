Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $28.92

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $27.66. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 818,884 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

