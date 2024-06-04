Eric Woodward Sells 5,000 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,198.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SkyWest Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 967,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,054. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.92.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,853,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 361,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 445.8% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 37,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

