Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.81. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
Farmers Bankshares Trading Up 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.
About Farmers Bankshares
Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
