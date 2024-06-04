Fei USD Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and approximately $14,966.50 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,554.39 or 0.99920630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012053 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00107455 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,417,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,158,550 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,417,217.01505581 with 16,158,549.63229352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98655575 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $89,146.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

