Financial Analysis: Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) vs. Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Ikena Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.90 million 21.68 -$6.80 million ($0.28) -7.68 Ikena Oncology $9.16 million 9.17 -$68.17 million ($1.58) -1.10

Dyadic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ikena Oncology. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ikena Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -347.92% -116.14% -76.15% Ikena Oncology N/A -42.38% -35.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Dyadic International and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dyadic International and Ikena Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ikena Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dyadic International presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.07%. Ikena Oncology has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Ikena Oncology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Dyadic International

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced using the C1 platform. It has also developed the Dapibus thermophilic, a filamentous fungal-based microbial protein production platform to enable the development and large-scale manufacture of cost-effective proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, including food, nutrition, and wellness. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; license agreement with South Africa's Rubic One Health; Joint Development Agreement with a Global Food Ingredient Company; and sub-license agreement with Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd., Alphazyme, LLC, and Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway. The company also develops IK-595, a molecular glue designed to trap MEK and RAF in an inactive complex. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.