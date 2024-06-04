First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Bancshares Price Performance

First Bancshares stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $772.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $32.06.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,492,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

