First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Down 6.2%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.65. 1,882,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,490,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 787,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 17,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

