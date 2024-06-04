Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) & General Motors (NYSE:GM) Head to Head Survey

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) and General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fisker alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% General Motors 6.13% 14.40% 3.81%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million 0.29 -$939.95 million ($2.22) -0.02 General Motors $171.84 billion 0.30 $10.13 billion $8.18 5.59

This table compares Fisker and General Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fisker and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A General Motors 1 3 12 1 2.76

General Motors has a consensus price target of $54.65, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. Given General Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than Fisker.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

General Motors beats Fisker on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.