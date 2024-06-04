Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Lessened by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

