Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 219.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,233 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FOX by 862.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

