Gaimin Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and $1.21 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00380087 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,339,364.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

