GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.86.

GAP Trading Up 0.2 %

GPS opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. GAP has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.35.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GAP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $263,027.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,723 shares of company stock worth $7,466,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in GAP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

