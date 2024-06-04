GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.86.

GAP stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.35. GAP has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. GAP’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $38,318.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,723 shares of company stock worth $7,466,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in GAP by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in GAP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

