GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $32.00 at Evercore ISI

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GPS. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KGI Securities lifted their target price on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.86.

GAP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GAP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $263,027.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $64,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,965. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 37.2% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GAP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

