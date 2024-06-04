Gattaca (LON:GATC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.00

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.11), with a volume of 23866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.15).
Gattaca Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.51. The stock has a market cap of £27.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Gattaca Company Profile
Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.
