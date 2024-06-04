GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Director Acquires $57,000.00 in Stock

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 150,000 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 805,000 shares in the company, valued at $305,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Randall Waterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, John Randall Waterfield bought 150,000 shares of GEE Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, John Randall Waterfield purchased 99,121 shares of GEE Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,683.56.

GEE Group Stock Performance

GEE Group stock remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 815,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,697. GEE Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group accounts for about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Further Reading

