General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,148,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,374. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

