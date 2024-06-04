General Motors (NYSE:GM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Up 1.7 %

GM stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 177,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 124,276 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in General Motors by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 164,083 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 252,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

