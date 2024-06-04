George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$216.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$194.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$185.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$175.32. The company has a market cap of C$26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$198.25.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that George Weston will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.94, for a total value of C$984,715.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.94, for a total value of C$984,715.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 23,113 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total value of C$4,195,261.43. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,556 over the last ninety days. 58.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

