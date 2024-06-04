Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 439,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,625,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Georgian Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.45.

Georgian Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Georgian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.