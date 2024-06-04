Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down to $3.72

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.62. Getty Images shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 83,641 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GETY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

In related news, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $153,941.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,276,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,587. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

