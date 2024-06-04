Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $31.89 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.46.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
