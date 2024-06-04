GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,069 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.35% of GoDaddy worth $52,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,947,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in GoDaddy by 3,411.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 438,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 425,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,502. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

