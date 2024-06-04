Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,547,415 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $861,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $83.69. 2,720,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.21. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

