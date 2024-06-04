GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Price Target Increased to $5.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GoldMining Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLDG opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $173.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.10. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.08.
GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that GoldMining will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GoldMining
About GoldMining
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.
