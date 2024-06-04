GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Price Target Increased to $5.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoldMining Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLDG opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $173.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.10. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that GoldMining will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GoldMining

About GoldMining

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoldMining stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of GoldMining Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG Free Report ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,553,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.16% of GoldMining worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

