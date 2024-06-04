Governance OHM (GOHM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,632.03

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $36,632.03 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $3,267.24 or 0.04629001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
