Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $75.07. 23,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 51,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.5963 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 76.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

