Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $122.00 at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 579,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,301. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.86.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

